$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,499. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.