$104.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $104.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.07 million to $427.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $426.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $437.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

HALL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 38,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

