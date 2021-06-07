12,648 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.