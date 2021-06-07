$14.83 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $14.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.85 million and the highest is $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 123,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,552. The company has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

