19,100 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 161.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.