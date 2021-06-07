1,920,408 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,920,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 18.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 112,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,792. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

