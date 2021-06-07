19,633 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $46.22.

