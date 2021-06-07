1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and $52,311.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00459050 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,102 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

