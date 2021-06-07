$2.89 EPS Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to announce $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Shares of ASML traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $681.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,019. ASML has a one year low of $332.80 and a one year high of $688.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $644.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

