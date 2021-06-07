$233.03 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce sales of $233.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.04 million and the lowest is $231.60 million. GoPro reported sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 1,973,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,527. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

In other GoPro news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at $195,297.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock worth $5,907,264. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

