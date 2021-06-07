275,597 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,871. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

