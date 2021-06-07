$3.41 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce $3.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.03 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Chiasma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,769. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.