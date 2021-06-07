3,233 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

