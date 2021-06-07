36,400 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,376. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49.

