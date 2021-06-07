3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,650 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of 3D Systems worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

