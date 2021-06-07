3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $206.05 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

