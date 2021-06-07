3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $193.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 62.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $206.16. 6,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,375. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.79. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

