$475.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $475.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.74 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

