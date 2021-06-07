51,575 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAX. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -296.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 over the last three months.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.