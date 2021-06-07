5,517 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $46.00 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49.

