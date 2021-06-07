$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $245.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 34,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.03.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

