677 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $352.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.