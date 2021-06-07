7,613,628 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,613,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,029,000. Teck Resources makes up 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $16,910,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 685.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 721,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 629,389 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Teck Resources by 51.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 75,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

TECK traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. 69,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

