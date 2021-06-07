8,222 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.