9,600 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

