Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Maryland Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $109.92. 21,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

