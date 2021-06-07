Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $285,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Edison International stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

