Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SIVB stock opened at $596.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.64. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.