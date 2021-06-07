Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.94 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,655 shares of company stock valued at $23,633,255. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $134.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

