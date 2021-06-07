Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.11 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,001 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $90,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.