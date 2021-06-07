Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 138,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

