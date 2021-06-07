Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 16,968 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

