Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.