ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $83.95

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.95, but opened at $82.19. ACM Research shares last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 2,089 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

