Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

