Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Critical Survey

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,676.31 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.80 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 538.08 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -114.11

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.90%. Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.76%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.