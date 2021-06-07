Aeron Trading Down 96.8% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 97% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $39,996.04 and $124,917.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 96.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

