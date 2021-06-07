Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce sales of $518.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.39 million and the lowest is $506.06 million. Air Lease posted sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 228,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,521. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.