Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 6,900 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Albany International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

