Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.96

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 4680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,956.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

