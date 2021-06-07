Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Reduced by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $52,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $177.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

