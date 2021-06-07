Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $48.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT opened at $33.06 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.