Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 260.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 2.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

