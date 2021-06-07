Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,506 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.23. 1,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.