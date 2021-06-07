Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

XSLV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.57. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,829. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68.

