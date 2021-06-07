Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 77.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,275.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.