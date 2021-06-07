AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. Sells 14,277 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 14,277 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $790,089.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. 345,232,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,267,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 79,679 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 247,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

