AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis Sells 13,766 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Creative Planning boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

