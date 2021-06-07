Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.
Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.
AEE stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90.
In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
