Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

AEE stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

