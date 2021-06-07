American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.